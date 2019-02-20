Is Le’Veon Bell Enjoying Antonio Brown Saga? This Tweet May Suggest That

It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers are surrounded by drama, but is Le’Veon Bell enjoying what he’s witnessing?

The star running back held out the entire 2018 NFL season after he and Pittsburgh failed to agree to a contract and the Steelers ended up missing the playoffs. But Bell’s saga wasn’t even the Black and Yellow’s biggest concern.

Antonio Brown has been the center of attention of late — and not in a good way. The wide receiver was benched in the Steelers’ Week 17 win reportedly due to a spat with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown requested a trade from Pittsburgh, and met with team owner Art Rooney II and the two ultimately decided it was best to “move on.”

Shortly after Brown made it official that he won’t be back with the team he’s called home the past nine seasons, Bell took to Twitter to (what we assume) was to share how he felt about the entire situation.

this entire process is so enjoyable — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 19, 2019

While Brown nor the Steelers are tagged in the tweet, Bell hasn’t shied away from tweeting passive aggressive messages to Mike Tomlin and Co.

Who knows, maybe Brown and Bell will end up on the same team elsewhere in the league. Regardless of where the two end up, they certainly will provide a boost on offense.

