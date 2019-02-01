Isaiah Thomas Catches Heat After Roasting Rudy Gobert For Crying About All-Star Snub

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert got emotional Friday when discussing being snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game yet again.

The video made its way through social media, and it touched a lot of folks because of why Gobert was crying, which was because his omission made his mom pretty upset and she called him crying Thursday.

Isaiah Thomas wasn’t too amused though.

The Denver Nuggets point guard, who has yet to play a game this season due to injury rehab, sent out this tweet.

Come on fam you are too big to be crying like that… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

After getting shredded in his mentions, Thomas laughed it off with this tweet.

I guess that was too soon lol. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

Then he sent out this (which, just a heads up, contains an obscenity).

On some real shit though i was just joking! This is twitter people don’t take this internet life so serious… I hope everybody at some point gets to experience being a all star it’s super dope! I hope he gets it at some point in his career. My bad Rudy I was joking around — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

When someone pointed out that Gobert had sort of chirped Thomas when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers — retweeting Thomas’ tweet from a few weeks prior praising the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Gordon Hayward — Thomas made clear he didn’t feel bad.

Ha I don’t feel bad at all… https://t.co/KPimsNEHpc — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

Ah, the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images