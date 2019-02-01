Isaiah Thomas Catches Heat After Roasting Rudy Gobert For Crying About All-Star Snub

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert got emotional Friday when discussing being snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game yet again.
The video made its way through social media, and it touched a lot of folks because of why Gobert was crying, which was because his omission made his mom pretty upset and she called him crying Thursday.
Isaiah Thomas wasn’t too amused though.
The Denver Nuggets point guard, who has yet to play a game this season due to injury rehab, sent out this tweet.
After getting shredded in his mentions, Thomas laughed it off with this tweet.
Then he sent out this (which, just a heads up, contains an obscenity).
When someone pointed out that Gobert had sort of chirped Thomas when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers — retweeting Thomas’ tweet from a few weeks prior praising the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Gordon Hayward — Thomas made clear he didn’t feel bad.
Ah, the NBA.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP