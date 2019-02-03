Jackie Bradley Jr., Father Set To Cheer On Rams At Super Bowl LIII

Jackie Bradley Jr. probably isn’t rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder will be in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his father on Sunday night to root on the Los Angeles Rams. The Bradley’s are longtime Rams fans and Bradley Jr. decided to take his father to the Super Bowl as a birthday present.

“I’ve always liked them from back in the late 1990s, early 2000s,” Bradley told Masslive.com back in 2016. “2000 was actually when they won their Super Bowl (over the) Tennessee Titans.”

JBJ certainly wasn’t the biggest Tom Brady fan growing up as Brady led the Patriots to a 20-17 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

The Red Sox star wore a Todd Gurley jersey back in September when the Sox decided to go with a football-themed road trip.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports