Jackie Bradley Jr. Fires Back At Critics Of His Decision To Skip White House Visit

Jackie Bradley Jr. is among the Red Sox players who will not be attending Boston’s visit to the White House — and his decision clearly drew the ire of some folks.

As is customary for any team that wins a championship, an invite is extended for a visit with the president in Washington D.C. While a handful or Red Sox players said they would attend the visit with Donald Trump, others have said they would pass.

Bradley — who went to the White House in 2013 with the Red Sox and 2010 with the University of South Carolina baseball team — told The Boston Globe on Wednesday “I don’t get into politics. But I won’t be going.” That apparently led to him getting some negative feedback, likely on social media, which prompted him to release this statement on Twitter.

The visit originally was scheduled for Feb. 15th, which is right before full squad spring training begins. But due to the government shutdown, the Red Sox elected to postpone until May 9.

