Jake DeBrusk Scores 17th Goal Of Season With First-Period Tally Vs. Kings

by on Sun, Feb 17, 2019 at 12:00AM

Jake DeBrusk sure is hitting his stride.

The Boston Bruins’ second-year winger scored a goal in his third straight game Saturday, putting the B’s on the board first in the opening period against the Los Angeles Kings.

After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Peter Cehlarik skated into the offensive zone. He slid a puck across the slot and found DeBrusk, who buried his 17th goal of the season.

To see the score and NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown of it, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

