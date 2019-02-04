James Develin Shares Adorable Moment With Kids After Super Bowl Win

Most New England Patriots fans know James Develin as the team’s hard-nosed bulldozer.

The Pats fullback certainly filled that role Sunday, paving the way as lead blocker on Sony Michel’s go-ahead touchdown in New England’s 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII.

But after the game, Develin gave a glance into his soft side, celebrating with his two sons, both donning their own Develin jerseys, on the field after the game.

Develin seems more like a teddy bear than a fullback playing in the confetti.

Winning the Super Bowl is obviously an unforgettable moment for players and their families and we imagine this is one memory that Develin will hold on to forever.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images