Jaroslav Halak Denies Nathan MacKinnon’s Breakaway In Win Vs. Avalanche

Jaroslav Halak jumped back into the win column on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins backup goaltender had a tremendous game, helping the Bruins win 2-1 in overtime over the Colorado Avalanche.

One of the key moments of the game was when Nathan MacKinnon sprung out of the penalty box and got a breakaway opportunity on Halak. The Boston goaltender stood his ground and denied MacKinnon with a pad stop to preserve the tie.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images