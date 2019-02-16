Jaroslav Halak Flashes Leather To Rob Corey Perry In Win Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins got their five-game Western Conference road trip off to an ideal start Friday, and it had a lot to do with the play of Jaroslav Halak.

Boston’s backup netminder stopped 30 shots, recording his fourth shutout of the season, as the B’s picked up a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Bruins pushed the pace for most of the night, but Halak was called on to make a few big saves. None were bigger than the 34-year-old’s glove save on Corey Perry charging down the slot to preserve Boston’s 1-0 lead.

Check out the save in the “TD Bank Save of the Game” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images