Jaroslav Halak Locked In During Bruins’ Overtime Win Against Avalanche

With Tuukka Rask getting a rest for the second leg of Boston’s back-to-back Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins needed a strong performance from backup Jaroslav Halak.

Halak struggled of late, but was locked in against the Avs, stopping 35 of 36 shots with a .972 save percentage in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win.

A breakaway stop on Nathan MacKinnon was Halak’s best save of the game and helped swing momentum in Boston’s favor as the game headed to overtime. Halak had a great bounce back game and is hoping to play well down the stretch to help propel the Bruins into the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Dale Arnold break down Halak’s solid play, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images