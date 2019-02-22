Jason McCourty Reacts To Devin McCourty’s Return With Top-Notch Tweet

Don’t say Jason McCourty didn’t warn you.

Devin McCourty revealed Thursday on the Sports Spectrum podcast he’s returning for a 10th NFL season in 2019, and Jason used the news as an opportunity to rib his twin brother.

Told y’all he was a drama queen! Lol (J-Mac) https://t.co/t89tWM7rqo — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 22, 2019

Devin hinted at retirement before the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month, but Jason wasn’t convinced his brother actually was considering walking away from football. Jason called Devin a “drama queen” at the time while speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, hence the label he revisited Friday on Twitter.

Devin has spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots after being selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Jason, a sixth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is coming off his first season with the Patriots after spending eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one season with the Cleveland Browns.

Devin, a safety, is under contract with New England for the 2019 season, set to make $9 million in salary with a cap hit of $13.435 million. Jason, a cornerback, is a free agent. The brothers turn 32 in August.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images