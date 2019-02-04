Jason McCourty’s Patience Pays Off With Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Jason McCourty has been to his fair share of Super Bowls.

After his twin brother, Devin, was drafted by the Patriots in 2010, Jason got to take in four Super Bowls as a spectator. But in the 2018 campaign, Jason, a 10-year NFL veteran, finally got to play in one.

The McCourty twins were reunited this past March, and their reunion was capped off in grand fashion as the Patriots claimed victory in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams. It was Jason’s first go-around in the NFL playoffs, and he certainly made it count. In fact, his stellar pass break-up late in the third quarter prevented a Rams touchdown.

Jason had the opportunity to get his hands on the Lombardi Trophy in 2015 when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He elected not to, and his patience paid off.

Jason McCourty: "I remember being on the field in Arizona [Super Bowl XLIX] and the trophy being pushed through the middle, and my mom said, 'Touch it.' I said, 'Nah, I can't touch this until I earn it.' And I got to touch that trophy today." — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 4, 2019

Now that’s what it’s all about.

The Patriots now are in celebration mode, with a Super Bowl victory parade set for Tuesday in Boston. We have a feeling Jason McCourty will appreciate each and every second of it.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports