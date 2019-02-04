Jason McCourty’s Patience Pays Off With Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Jason McCourty has been to his fair share of Super Bowls.
After his twin brother, Devin, was drafted by the Patriots in 2010, Jason got to take in four Super Bowls as a spectator. But in the 2018 campaign, Jason, a 10-year NFL veteran, finally got to play in one.
The McCourty twins were reunited this past March, and their reunion was capped off in grand fashion as the Patriots claimed victory in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams. It was Jason’s first go-around in the NFL playoffs, and he certainly made it count. In fact, his stellar pass break-up late in the third quarter prevented a Rams touchdown.
Now that’s what it’s all about.
The Patriots now are in celebration mode, with a Super Bowl victory parade set for Tuesday in Boston. We have a feeling Jason McCourty will appreciate each and every second of it.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP