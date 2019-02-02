Jason Whitlock Believes Patriots’ Dynasty Will End With ‘Ugly’ Super Bowl LIII Loss

Jason Whitlock’s stance on the New England Patriots this season has been a roller coaster.

After initially projecting the 2018 campaign to be a “season of destruction” for Bill Belichick and Co., Whitlock shifted gears on New England and even issued a public apology to the head coach. In fact, the “Speak For Yourself” co-host was one of the few talking heads to pick the Patriots to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round.

But after the Patriots downed Whitlock’s beloved Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, the FOX Sports 1 personality apparently has become a man scorned. And during his show Friday, Whitlock explained why he believes the Patriots not only will be on the losing end in Super Bowl LIII, but why they’ll fall in “ugly” fashion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL TV show “The Patriots Dynasty” will end like The Sopranos and other great TV dynasties — an ugly mess. @WhitlockJason predicts the Rams will beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 53. pic.twitter.com/YFSbo5Et7p — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 1, 2019

It’s not a stretch by any means to pick the Los Angeles Rams to win Sunday night, but it’s tough to envision a blowout. All of the Patriots’ previous eight Super Bowl appearances have been decided by one score, with last season’s eight-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles serving as the largest point gap.

Whitlock’s excessive prediction very well might be due to sour grapes, but we’re curious as to what his dissertation would sound like should New England leave Atlanta as champions of the football world.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports