Jason Witten Ends Retirement, Leaving ESPN Booth To Play For Cowboys Again

Jason Witten’s time in the “Monday Night Football” booth is over — at least for a year.

That might be burying the lede a little bit, though, because the Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that Witten is returning to the team and will play again in 2019 after spending one year in retirement.

Witten was fairly effective in what was his final season with the Cowboys, catching 63 passes for 560 yards in 2017. Witten was especially good in the red zone, catching five touchdown passes for Dallas. His catch percentage (72.4 percent) was right around his career marks, too, but he wasn’t nearly as explosive. The only season he had fewer receiving yards (560) was his rookie season, and his 8.9 yards per catch was the lowest average of his career.

