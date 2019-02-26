Jayson Tatum For Anthony Davis? Colin Cowherd Rips Celtics Trade Idea

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA, but Colin Cowherd thinks the Boston Celtics would be crazy to trade Jayson Tatum for the New Orleans Pelicans superstar.

The Celtics reportedly told the Pelicans around the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline that everyone — including Tatum, presumably — can be available in a deal for Davis this offseason. Boston seemingly wants to pair Davis with Kyrie Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after this season, in its attempt to become a perennial NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.

Cowherd doesn’t understand the rush to trade Tatum for Davis, though, despite the latter’s proven track record as a six-time All-Star. Tatum, a solid shooter, is turning just 21 years old, doesn’t have an injury history and already has shown excellent leadership qualities. Davis, a low-post threat, is turning 26, has missed time in the past and can become a free agent after the 2019-20 campaign.

"I'm not trading Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis. I'm not interested whatsoever… I don't even think Jayson Tatum is close to his ceiling. I like Anthony Davis, but he's at close to his ceiling." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/GVakOn1ZRA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 26, 2019

Maybe Cowherd is underselling just how good Davis has been since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. Maybe he’s even overrating Tatum, who hasn’t taken a step forward this season after flashing his immense potential in last season’s playoffs.

But all things considered, it’s a worthwhile debate. Irving’s future is up in the air, potentially complicating matters with regards to Davis, and it’s unclear whether the Pelicans big man would consider signing a long-term contract extension with the Celtics if Boston pulls off a blockbuster this summer.

Do the Celtics really want to trade Tatum (a possible franchise cornerstone) for Davis (a possible one-year rental) knowing the risks associated with such a move?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images