Jayson Tatum Has Bold Take On Kyrie Irving’s Place Amongst 2019 All-Stars

Kyrie Irving certainly is one of the best players in the NBA. But is he the best player in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game?

It probably depends on who you ask.

While some might point to LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry as the crème de la crème, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is giving the nod to his teammate when it comes to the best the All-Star Game has to offer.

Jayson Tatum says he would’ve drafted Kyrie No. 1 because “he’s the best player in the All-Star Game this year" pic.twitter.com/CGm6352N1H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2019

You have to love the loyalty.

While one can debate his place amongst the NBA’s elite, there’s no doubt Irving makes the Celtics go. The star guard is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds through 47 games with the C’s this season, and despite arguments to the contrary, he is the key to Boston contending for an NBA title.

Although he’s a phenomenal player and Tatum has to show love to the Celtics star, Irving probably isn’t in the conversation as being the best player in the All-Star Game. Still, Irving won’t be overshadowed by James, Durant and Curry in Charlotte this weekend, as the 26-year-old has a penchant for performing at his best under the brightest lights.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images