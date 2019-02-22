Jerry Remy ‘Stunned’ By Death Of Nick Cafardo, ‘Good Friend Of NESN’

Baseball in Boston lost one of its stalwarts on Thursday when longtime Red Sox reporter Nick Cafardo died at 62, leaving scores of shocked and saddened friends and associates.

One of the people most floored by the news was NESN’s Jerry Remy, who had spoken to Cafardo on the phone just the day before.

“Nick was a great guy,” Remy told NESN’s Adam Pellerin on Thursday night. “He was a good friend of NESN. We had him on many times, obviously, on the pregame show and during games. Just an incredibly shocking story. I’m stunned by it.”

Cafardo’s first appearance on NESN came in 1984 as a beat writer for The Patriot Ledger in Quincy, Mass. He moved to The Boston Globe in 1989, where he served stints covering the Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

Hear Remy’s full comments on Cafardo in the video above.