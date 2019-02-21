Jim Boeheim Reportedly Hits, Kills Man Walking On Syracuse Highway

Jim Boeheim’s night went from jubilation to horror in the matter of a few hours Wednesday.
Shortly after the Syracuse knocked off No. 18 at the Carrier Dome, Boeheim struck and killed a man with his car on Interstate 690, according to multiple reports.
Syracuse.com reported that a man in his 30s was struck when he was in the road following a car crash near Thompson Road in Syracuse.
According to the report, Boeheim registered a .00 BAC after a routine blood-alcohol test.
Boeheim was interviewed and released, according to the Syracuse.com report.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images
