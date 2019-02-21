Jim Boeheim Reportedly Hits, Kills Man Walking On Syracuse Highway

Jim Boeheim’s night went from jubilation to horror in the matter of a few hours Wednesday.

Shortly after the Syracuse knocked off No. 18 at the Carrier Dome, Boeheim struck and killed a man with his car on Interstate 690, according to multiple reports.

Syracuse.com reported that a man in his 30s was struck when he was in the road following a car crash near Thompson Road in Syracuse.

According to the report, Boeheim registered a .00 BAC after a routine blood-alcohol test.

One close friend & another person who is a source familiar with the police investigation – both eager to point Jim Boeheim does not drink alcohol, they say. One friend, "Not even on New Year's Eve when everyone is having a sip." Overwhelming sense this could have been anyone. — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) February 21, 2019

Boeheim was interviewed and released, according to the Syracuse.com report.

