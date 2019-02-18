John Henry, Tom Werner Live Stream: Watch Red Sox Owners Address Media

John Henry and Tom Werner are excited as anyone about defense.

The Boston Red Sox principal owner and the team’s chairman will speak to reporters Monday at JetBlue Park. Their media availability coincides with Boston’s first full-squad workout of spring training.

The Red Sox have set out to defend the World Series title they won last October, and Henry and Werner presumably will discuss their hopes and plans to end this season as triumphantly as the last.

Henry and Werner will speak after manager Alex Cora’s media session. Watch their full media availability in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images