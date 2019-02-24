Jordan Binnington Has Massive Glove Save In Bruins’ Loss To Blues

The Boston Bruins’ seven game win streak was snapped Saturday against the St. Louis Blues in a shootout.

St. Louis’ goaltender Jordan Binnington was massive between the pipes Saturday amounting 31 saves on 32 shots on goal, and solid play in the shootout.

The 25-year-old rookie has had an unbelievable start to his career sporting a record of 14-2-1 in 16 starts in 18 games overall. One of Binnington’s finest stops of the day came off of the stick of David Backes. Backes received a pass on the left side of the goal and appeared to have an empty net, but Binnington dove across the crease and robbed the former Blue with a stunning glove save.

To see the stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images