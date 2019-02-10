Jordan Spieth Has Wild Tom Brady Story That Shows How Competitive Patriots QB Is

It’s little secret that Tom Brady is among the most competitive folks on earth.

The New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion has made that abundantly clear since getting drafted into the NFL nearly 19 years ago. But it appears that competitive nature is not reserved for exclusively the gridiron, it extends onto the golf course, too.

Just ask Jordan Spieth.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the PGA Tour golfer shared a pretty wild story about playing Augusta National with Brady.

“He made bogey and I made birdie for a two-shot flip on the last,” Spieth said, as transcribed by Golf Digest. “And you’re supposed to go in at Augusta and, you know, have lunch, and hang out, and he didn’t say a word to me for like an hour and a half. I mean, the most competitive, like, I feel like I’ve very, very competitive, and he is the most competitive human being I’ve ever met.”

Sheesh, Tom.

You obviously can’t blame a pro athlete for being competitive, but to be upset about losing a golf match to a professional golfer really is next level.

