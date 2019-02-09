Julian Edelman Issued This Demand To Sony Michel On Patriots’ Final Super Bowl Drive

Following Stephon Gilmore’s interception late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII, a sixth Lombardi Trophy was well in the Patriots’ grasp.

All New England had to do was put the finishing touches on the Los Angeles Rams.

New England went in full clock-killing mode after Gilmore picked off Jared Goff, using their strong running game to ease the dagger into Los Angeles. While everyone on the Patriots’ offense surely knew what needed to be done, Julian Edelman wanted to make sure the unit’s most inexperienced player was up to speed.

Prior to New England’s penultimate offensive play against L.A., the Super Bowl LIII MVP delivered instructions to Sony Michel.

“Ball security,” Julian Edelman said, as seen in the NFL’s mic’d-up version of the game. “Wipe your arms. Wipe your arms.”

Edelman certainly was not messing around. After only halfway completing Edelman’s demands at first, the veteran wideout didn’t let the rookie running back leave the huddle until the task was fulfilled.

“Wipe that other arm,” Edelman said.

While Edelman’s orders might come off as excessive, it’s the exact type of attention to detail and preparation that’s been a staple of the Patriots’ dynasty. Michel held on to the ball down the stretch, and New England went on to become world champions yet again.

