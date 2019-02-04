New England Patriots

Julian Edelman Makes Bill Belichick Look Like Thanos In New Instagram

by on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 2:25PM

Julian Edelman just keeps churning out Instagram gold.

The New England Patriots receiver was dominant Sunday night in Atlanta, earning Super Bowl LIII MVP honors in his team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And Monday afternoon, Edelman took to Instagram to share a photo likening Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to Thanos, the big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You should have gone for the head.,” Edelman, quoting one of Thanos’ famous lines in “Avengers: Infinity War,” wrote in the caption.

Yeah, the Infinity Gauntlet looks pretty good on The Hoodie.

We’ll learn Thanos fate April 26, when “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters. As for Edelman and the Patriots, they’re prepping for Tuesday’s championship parade.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

