Julian Edelman Poses With Dale Earnhardt Jr. In Epic Daytona 500 Instagram

by on Sun, Feb 17, 2019 at 2:18PM

Julian Edelman clearly is enjoying his time at the Daytona 500 — and who could blame him?

The New England Patriots receiver will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s NASCAR season opener. And prior to waiving the green flag at Daytona International Speedway, Edelman took time to snap a photo with racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Take a look:

Julian Edelman and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Instagram/edelman11

Earnhardt, a diehard Washington Redskins fan, probably would rather be posing with the likes of Jordan Reed or Adrian Peterson. But hey, that’s what happens when you support a mediocre team.

As for Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP has been burning up social media during his time at “The Great American Race.”

You can’t stop the thunder. #Daytona500

#ShakeNBake

🏁🏆🏁

The 2019 Daytona 500 gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET.

William Byron will start from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

