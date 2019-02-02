Julian Edelman Samples ‘Interstellar’ Scene In Super Bowl Hype Video

Another day, another Julian Edelman hype video.

The New England Patriots receiver dropped a “Growing Pains“-themed clip Friday morning that included throwback photos and videos of his teammates. And on Saturday, he dropped a video featuring “Do not go gentle into that good night,” a Dylan Thomas poem made famous by its inclusion in the 2014 Christoper Nolan film “Interstellar.” Thomas wrote the poem in 1947.

Of course, it’s actor Michael Caine who recites the poem in “Interstellar.” But Edelman instead elected to use a recording of Anthony Hopkins reading the poem. Edelman does sample Hans Zimmer’s iconic score, though.

Take a look:

“Time is an illusion.” – Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/LAk6d2cFEs — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 2, 2019

Epic.

Edelman and the Patriots will square off with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images