Julian Edelman’s ‘Growing Pains’-Themed Hype Video Is Pure Patriots Gold

Julian Edelmans social media game just keeps getting stronger and stronger.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has released entertaining, eccentric hype videos throughout his team’s run to Super Bowl LIII. And that trend continued in hilarious fashion Friday morning.

Edelman dug up throwback photos of various Patriots players, including Tom Brady, for a video soundtracked by the “Growing Pains” theme song. The results are predictably great.

Check this out:

Good stuff.

Edelman and the Patriots will look to win yet another Lombardi Trophy when they square off with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images