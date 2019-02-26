Kansas State Vs. Kansas Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Kansas bragging rights will be on the line Monday night.

The No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks (20-7, 9-5) and No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (21-6, 11-3) will be squaring up at the Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET that surely will have implications on the Big 12 final standings.

Kansas State currently sits atop the Big 12 standings, with the Jayhawks not far behind in third place. Monday’s contest is the second of the regular season between the two Kansas-based squads with the Wildcats coming out on top Feb. 5, 74-67.

Here’s how to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas:

When: Monday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images