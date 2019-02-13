Kevin Garnett Made Chris Bosh Lose Sleep By Calling Him ‘Momma’s Boy’

Kevin Garnett is going to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for a number of reasons, but his trash-talking ability might top the list.

The Big Ticket garnered a reputation for his ability to get inside his opponent’s heads with a constant barrage of insults and verbal assaults. Garnett’s trash talk terrorized countless opponents, but one insult in particular really got to Chris Bosh.

The former Miami Heat forward went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and told a story about one his many battles with Garnett when the forward was with the Boston Celtics. Garnett calling Bosh a “momma’s boy” had such an impact on the Heat forward that it made him lose sleep.

“He called me a momma’s boy,’ Bosh said, via For The Win. “We joked and laughed about it a few months ago. He got me, too. It was true. It was true. He called me a momma’s boy. I forgot what he said to me and I said something back. He said, ‘Man, you a momma’s boy.’ I was like ‘Whoa.’ I had the worst game of my career after that.”

“I couldn’t sleep. I was up just late at night like, ‘What is that supposed to mean? A momma’s boy? Who is he talking about? It’s 4 a.m., you know, I gotta be up in a couple hours.”

KG is a master in mental warfare.

