Kyle Van Noy Shares NSFW Story About Bill Belichick Ripping Player Over Fumbles

Bill Belichick does not tolerate fumbles, this much is we know.

The New England Patriots head coach is known for stapling his running backs to the bench whenever they put the ball on the ground, and they also apparently cause Belichick to launch some verbal harpoons at those who are loose with the football.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy went on the “Pardon My Take” podcast and was asked about the funniest times Belichick as ripped his players.

Van Noy wouldn’t give any names but he did tell a hilarious, NSFW story about the Patriots coach torching a running back who kept fumbling the ball in practice.

“One of his funny ones was when, I won’t say any names or whatever, because I don’t want to get into that or whatever, but he makes fun of it was this one time a player fumbled and he was like ‘Your fucking tiny hands can’t hang on to the ball.’ … It came out of nowhere, I started laughing. He’s got a couple of other ones, but I’ll keep those secret.”

Don’t fumble Bill Belichick’s football.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images