Kyle Van Noy Shreds His, Patriots’ Detractors After Super Bowl LIII Win

Quite a few folks have some proverbial crow to eat after what went down in Atlanta on Sunday.

The New England Patriots earned the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After the game, Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy fired off some tweets calling out the folks who doubted him and his team. Of particular note is Van Noy calling out “Felger and Mazz,” who tried taking him to the woodshed for reasons that to this day don’t remain totally clear.

World champs!!!!!! They gunna hate me even more now !!!!!! #patsnation #2xchamp — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 4, 2019

Yeah, can’t blame the linebacker for taking a victory lap — especially after the way he and the rest of New England’s defense played.

He also sent out this tweet to get Pats fans hyped.

We don’t got stars we got elite football players!!!!! We did it! World champs…… again!!!!!!! Stand up cuz we coming home for the parade baby!!!!! LFG!!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 4, 2019

The parade will be Tuesday, and it sounds like Van Noy can’t wait.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images