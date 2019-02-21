Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Hold Back When Asked About Kevin Durant Video

A video of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant talking during NBA All-Star Weekend sparked a debate as to whether the Boston Celtics guard was trying to recruit the Golden State Warriors star.

And Irving has had enough of the chatter.

Durant and Irving both were part of Team LeBron in Sunday’s All-Star Game. And with all the rumors swirling tying both players to the New York Knicks, it’s no surprise the video blew up. The C’s guard has made a lot of comments — some being taken out of context — despite vocalizing his desire to stay in Boston after this season.

Irving since has been peppered with questions regarding his future and Wednesday was no different. The 26-year-old was asked about the video of him and Durant, and he did not hold back in his response.

The tweets come with a NSFW warning.

Kyrie on video with Durant: “It’s a video of me and one of my best friends talking. And then it turns out to be a dissection of a free agency meeting? Do you get that? Like, do you get that? And then I’m asked questions about that? That’s what disconnects me from all that shit.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 20, 2019

More Kyrie on that video: "This is the stuff that just doesn’t make the league fun. Like, it doesn’t make the league fun. Nobody helps promote the league even more by doing bullshit like that, of just fictitious putting things on what we’re talking about. It’s just, it’s crazy." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2019

It’s hard to blame Irving for sounding off. His focus is on the Celtics and trying to get the team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, but the media seems enamored with asking him about every little thing he does.

Irving and Co. have a tough matchup ahead of them, as the Celtics prepare for the Eastern Conference’s first place Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in their first game since the All-Star break.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images