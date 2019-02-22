Kyrie Irving Hilariously Dodges Question About Refs After Celtics-Bucks

You can say a lot of things about Kyrie Irving, but a fool he is not.

Irving had the opportunity to add to his career collection of clutch shots Thursday night, but the Boston Celtics point guard couldn’t get it to go. Irving received quite a bit of contact as he drove to the basket and the floated the potential game-winner, but the officials kept the whistles in their pockets, the ball rimmed out and the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 98-97 win at Fiserv Forum.

The six-time All-Star was asked after the game whether he felt he got fouled on the game’s final play, but he wisely didn’t bite.

“Nah,” Irving said, as captured by MassLive. “I love my money.”

Smart man.

While it was pretty clear during live action that Irving got fouled, the NBA’s Last Two Minute report issued Friday confirmed as much. That said, it looks like Irving should have been nabbed for an infraction himself even before his drive to the basket.

Last 2 Min. report highlights:

Bucks shouldn't have been called for shot-clock violation on Lopez tip w/3.5 left.

Kyrie should've been called for off. foul for pushing Middleton into Morris.

Middleton should have been called for fouling Morris.

Bledsoe & Giannis both fouled Kyrie — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 22, 2019

Boston will try to get back in the win column Saturday night when it visits the Chicago Bulls.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports