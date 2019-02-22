Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant To Knicks? Chris Broussard Thinks It’s ‘Best For NBA’

We could be in store for a handful of NBA superstar relocations this summer.

The projected free-agent class for the upcoming offseason is littered with marquee names, including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Both players are eligible to opt out of their current contracts at season’s end, and given their respective impending paydays, it’s a near certainty Irving and Durant will hit the open market.

Both stars have been tied to the Knicks in rumors of late, and New York has the salary cap flexibility to offer two max contracts this summer. And thinking solely in terms of league benefit, Chris Broussard can’t help but get excited about the possibility of Uncle Drew and KD teaming up in the Big Apple.

"I love Kevin Durant and Kyrie in New York. That would be the best thing for the NBA." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/e2Rx2CTTzV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 21, 2019

At present, Durant seems like the more likely of the two to find a new home. The two-time NBA champion reportedly is interested in getting out of Stephen Curry’s shadow, and his camp reportedly is talking in “alarming terms” about joining the Knicks. But it’s tough to imagine Durant going to New York on his own, and while a case can be made for Irving signing with the Knicks, it likely will be tough for the star point guard to leave the great situation he has with the Boston Celtics.

That said, it’s been well-documented that Durant and Irving are close friends. So if KD ends up taking his talents to “The Mecca of Basketball,” who’s to say he won’t be able to convince his pal to tag along?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports