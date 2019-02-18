Kyrie Irving Mum On Anthony Davis’ Change Of Heart Toward Celtics

Anthony Davis did a 180 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., as the New Orleans Pelicans big man set the record straight on his reported list of teams he would like to be traded to.

When Davis requested his trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, it was reported he wouldn’t consider signing long-term with the Boston Celtics due to the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving’s future with the team past this season. But Davis set the record straight Saturday, telling reporters the Celtics are on his list, as is just about every other NBA team not named the Pelicans, apparently.

So, does Davis’ reversal on Boston mean he knows something about Irving’s future with the C’s? Or was there perhaps a little legal All-Star Game tampering going on between the two friends while suiting up for Team LeBron?

Irving, who normally is good for an in-depth quote, didn’t have much to say on Davis’ change of heart toward Boston.

“Oh, he did, did he?” Irving said, via The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “I don’t think I have a comment on that right now.”

At the end of the day, Davis doesn’t really have a say in where he goes. The 25-year-old is under contract for another season and the Pelicans are going to ship him off to whichever team will give them the best return to rebuild their franchise in the wake of his exit.

The most likely outcome is that Danny Ainge gets his man and swings a deal for Davis, as the Celtics have the most assets to offer New Orleans in a potential deal. Of course, it all hinges on Irving, who has walked back his commitment to re-sign in Boston of late. If the star guard elects to leave the Green and sign elsewhere, Ainge won’t be able to pull the trigger on a deal that sends Jayson Tatum to the Pelicans, especially if Davis won’t commit to signing an extension.

Davis is intent on playing out the rest of the season for the Pelicans as they try to make a final push for the playoffs and when the season mercifully ends in New Orleans, all eyes will be fixed on the Davis trade saga once again.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images