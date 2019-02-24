Lakers Fans Loved The Fact Pelicans Sat Anthony Davis For Matchup

Anthony Davis may be staying put (for now) in New Orleans, but that still won’t stop the plethora of rumors surrounding the Pelicans star about where his next destination will be.

Davis is expected to leave New Orleans for greener pastures after the 2018-19 NBA season. And one team that’s been mentioned heavily is the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams met at Smoothie King Center on Saturday night, and many were hoping to see Davis and LeBron James on the same court.

But New Orleans had other plans and benched the 25-year-old for rest.

And as it usually does, the world of Twitter (mainly Lakers fans) had a field day with the news, pointing out Davis already is helping Los Angeles win.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis will sit tonight’s back to back against the Los Angeles Lakers due to rest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2019

Is he sitting with the Pels or Lakers? — FLATBUSH & ATLANTIC (@FlatbushAndAtl) February 23, 2019

Already helping the lakers get W’s.. I see u AD — Dat Way‼️‼️ (@ChadGoBrazyy) February 23, 2019

Already helping out his future team — Ivan the Laker (@IvantheLaker) February 23, 2019

He just had a week off then played 1 game two nights ago. What is he even resting for? Oh, the lakers need to make the playoffs — Tim DeMatteo (@TimDeMatteo) February 23, 2019

LBJ told him to sit. — Terry Woods (@TerryWoods702) February 24, 2019

Although some thought Davis was “helping his future team” steal a victory, it was the Pelicans who walked off the court with a 128-115 win.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images