Lakers’ LeBron James Calls Out Teams, Challenges Them To Test Defense

LeBron James’ defense has been in question of late and now the Los Angeles Lakers forward wants team to test it.

James’ defense, or lack thereof, really came into question during Los Angeles’ 110-105 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. He’s called out his team to start getting “comfortable with being uncomfortable” and now is telling his future opponents to challenge his defensive skills.

“I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it,” James said, via Yahoo! Sports. “Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, ‘Oh, ’Bron’s over there.’ Hey, just come on with it. … We’ll see what happens.

“I really don’t care. Criticism doesn’t bother me,” James added .“I love to play the game and my teammates know what I do for them and that’s all that matters. … The only thing motivating me is how I can try to help my teammates be successful and trying to win ball games.”

James and the Lakers still have a chance to make the postseason, sitting just three games back of the eighth and final spot. But if they want to make a legitimate push for the playoffs, the star forward will need to turn up the defense.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images