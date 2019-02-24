LeBron James Calls Out Lakers For Being ‘Accustomed’ To Losing

When LeBron James signed his four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer, he likely knew the team club wasn’t going to be heading to the NBA Finals — something James is very much used to.

But what he also likely didn’t know is that Los Angeles would be content with losing games.

The 15-time All-Star voiced his frustrations Saturday after the Lakers dropped their Saturday matchup against the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans 128-115, dropping Los Angeles’ record to 29-30. After the game, James told reporters the team can’t be “afraid to get uncomfortable.”

“The last few years, everyone’s so accustomed to the losses that I’m just not accustomed to. I’m not accustomed to it, I’d never get comfortable with losing,” James said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “Losing game one to Houston, it feels the same way as losing game 59 in New Orleans, for me. That’s just how I’m built. That’s who I am.”

The 34-year-old added many of his teammates don’t know what it’s like to fight for the NBA’s biggest title.

“How many know what’s at stake if you’ve never been there? … When you’ve never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, sometimes you’re afraid to get uncomfortable,” he said. “You’ve got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. “I’m not saying that’s what we are as a whole — it kind of looks that way at times but sometimes I feel like we’re afraid to get uncomfortable, get out of our comfort zone, have that sense of urgency from the jump and not be afraid to actually go out and fail or succeed. We have, what, 23 games left? We’ll see what happens.” The Lakers aren’t completely out of the playoffs as they sit just 3 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images