LeBron James Picks Anthony Davis In All-Star Draft, Gets Roasted By Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James has to be mindful of what he says about Anthony Davis.

The New Orleans Pelicans star big man requested a trade last week, a request that got him fined. And some comments from James in the aftermath resulted in the league launching a tampering investigation into him and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, James took part in the NBA All-Star Game Draft alongside Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Once the draft got to the “second round,” where the players picked their reserves, Antetokounmpo first took teammate Khris Middleton.

James, of course, then responded by taking Davis. That led to this pretty great exchange.

James also took Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom can become free agents this summer, so make of that what you will.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images