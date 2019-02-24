Levante Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch La Liga Game Online

Real Madrid should make the most of the calm before the storm.

Los Blancos will visit Levante on Sunday at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in a La Liga (Spanish first division) Round 25 game. Real Madrid might be able overtake Atletico Madrid for second place in the standings with a victory. Levante has the chance to climb from 12th to 10th place with an upset win.

Real Madrid will host Barcelona on Wednesday and Saturday in the Copa del Rey and La Liga, respectively. Victory over Levante will be necessary if Real Madrid is to enter those huge games against Barcelona with a positive atmosphere.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Levante versus Real Madrid game in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images