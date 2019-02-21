Le’Veon Bell Expresses Unabashed Glee On Twitter With Steelers Tenure Over

Le’Veon Bell’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is done, and the All-Pro running back is pretty happy about that.

You probably know the story by now, Bell was not happy to be hit with the franchise tag this past season, so he sat out the entire campaign. The Steelers reportedly won’t exercise their right to franchise Bell in the upcoming season, meaning when the new league year begins he will become a free agent.

Once the news broke, Bell sent out this tweet that tells you all you need to know about his mood.

Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 20, 2019

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that it was a pretty good birthday present for Bell, he agreed.

Yeah, Bell seems pretty stoked to be out of Pittsburgh.

