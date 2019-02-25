Le’Veon Bell Set Twitter Ablaze After Asking Where He Should Sign

Now that Le’Veon Bell has been granted freedom from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 27-year-old will perhaps be the biggest the free agency chase this offseason as teams try to bring in the game-changing running back.

Bell sat out all of last season after not signing a deal with the Steelers, who pegged the franchise tag on the running back.

But now Bell is free to choose where he will play next year, so he decided to seek some professional advice. And what better place to do that than Twitter. He posed the question Saturday afternoon.

so where do I go? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XiwEh5zdFm — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 23, 2019

To little surprise, Bell was flooded with responses from fans. But the running back only replied to one fan’s suggestion that he sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heads up, there is some NSFW language in the tweet.

Naturally, that sent Eagles fans into a frenzy, and it even caught the attention of a couple Eagles players.

The Eagles recommendation was not the only suggestion Bell interacted with, however. The running back did retweet Portland Trail Blazers star Damien Lillard’s tweet that Bell sign with Lillard’s hometown Oakland Raiders.

Free agency begins on March 13, and speculation will only rise surround Bell. One thing is for sure, it’s shaping up to be an eventful NFL offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images