Listen To Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Mic’d Up During NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Friday night’s NBA Rising Star Challenge was as middling and uninteresting as it typically is. Team USA beat Team World 161-144 in a game that saw zero defense and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma win MVP. Whatever.

But Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who served as head coach for Jayson Tatum and Team USA, was mic’d up for the event — so there’s that.

Check out this highlight:

☘️ "Red Auerbach vibes"? 🤣🤣🤣 🎙️ Coach Kyrie Irving was mic'd up in the Rising Stars game, and dropped some gems pic.twitter.com/FQNNMNZmH4 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 16, 2019

Fun guy, that Kyrie Irving.

However, it’s fair to debate whether the All-Star guard should be in Charlotte, N.C., in the first place. Despite missing the Celtics’ last two games (both wins) with a sprained knee, Irving made the trip to NBA All-Star weekend, though he hasn’t announced whether he intends to play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

In a season that’s been full of bad looks, Irving playing in an All-Star game after sitting out two straight games with an injury would be one of the worst.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images