Liverpool Vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

European titans are set to collide in a matchup almost two decades in the making.

Liverpool will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Bayern Munich finished first in Group E, and Liverpool settled for second place in Group C, setting the stage for UEFA to draw these five-time winners of European soccer’s elite competition against each other. This will be their first competitive meeting since the 2001 UEFA Super Cup, which Liverpool won 3-2.

Liverpool might field a makeshift defense against Bayern Munich, as anchor Virgil van Dijk is suspended for the game, and Joe Gomez remains out due to his recovery from a broken leg. A hamstring injury has sidelined Dejan Lovren since Jan. 7 but he might return to face Bayern Munich. If he doesn’t, expect Joel Matip and Fabinho to feature in the heart of Liverpool’s back line.

Bayern Munich will be without suspended forward Thomas Muller and defender Jerome Boateng, who’ll miss the game due to a stomach flu.

The teams will meet again March 13 in Munich in the second leg of their Round of 16 series.

TNT will broadcast Liverpool versus Bayern Munich in English, and Galavision will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

