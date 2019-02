Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series with Bayern Munich is locked in stalemate after a goal-less first leg Tuesday at Anfield.

An absorbing clash between the teams currently ranked second in the Premier League and Bundesliga did not produce a mark on the score-sheet.

And so the battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition remains firmly balanced before the reverse meeting March 13 in Germany.

