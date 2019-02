Liverpool will feel a painful sting should Watford loosen the Reds’ grip on the Premier League lead.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 28 game. Liverpool sits atop the standings with Manchester City and Tottenham trailing by one and three points, respectively. Watford surprisingly is in seventh place and will remain there regardless of the result against Liverpool.

The Reds are enjoying a fine run against the Hornets, having won five and drawn one of their last six Premier League matchups. The two most recent Premier League games the teams have played at Anfield have resulted in a 6-1 Liverpool win in November 2016 and a 5-0 win in March 2018.

No broadcaster will air Liverpool versus Watford in the Untied States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com