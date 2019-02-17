Los Angeles Kings Suffering Another Rough Stretch In Down Season

Things have not gone well for the Los Angeles Kings this season.

The team is dead last in the Western Conference with 52 points, and have a minus-36 goal differential on the season. A Western Conference power not too long ago, the Kings have fallen off hard, and the last week has followed suit.

Since losing to the Boston Bruins 5-4 in overtime on Feb. 9, the Kings are 0-2-1 and have been outscored 14-11 during the three-game skid.

