Lowe’s Congratulates Tom Brady, Apparently Forgets About Jimmie Johnson

In honoring a six-time champ, Lowe’s inadvertently disrespected a seven-time champ.

(Or did they mean to do it?)

The home-improvement behemoth took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate New England Patriots quarterback for his victory in Super Bowl LIII. And that’s all well and good, but NASCAR fans will notice something seriously wrong with the tweet.

Take a look:

With this win, the 🐐 now officially has more hardware than we do. 😉 #SBLIII — Lowe's (@Lowes) February 4, 2019

No love for Jimmie Johnson?!

A seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson was sponsored by Lowe’s for the first 18 years of his career. But the two parted ways after last season, so one has to wonder whether Lowe’s simply forgot about its former partner, or whether it was dishing out some sneaky shade.

Or, you know, maybe it was just an innocent joke.

Either way, both men have a ton of hardware, and both are among the greatest of all time in their respective sports.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images