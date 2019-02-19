Lyon Vs Barcelona Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Game Online

Neither Lyon nor FC Barcelona have lost a game in this season’s UEFA Champions League, but a gulf in expectation separates them nonetheless.

The teams will face off Tuesday at OL Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series. The matchup pits Lyon, the runner up in Group F, against Group B winner Barcelona.

Lyon returns to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2012, but the absence of playmaker and captain Nabil Fekir (due to suspension) will make the French club’s task of upsetting Barcelona look like “Mission Impossible.” At least on paper.

Barcelona is making its 15th consecutive appearance in the Round of 16. The Blaugrana will hope to win a knockout game on the road for the first time since 2016, ending a five-game victory drought. Having Lionel Messi in tow undoubtedly will help in that regard.

The teams will meet again March 13 in Barcelona in the second leg of their Round of 16 series.

Univision Deportes will broadcast Lyon versus Barcelona in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images