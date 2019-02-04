Man Wearing Stolen Security Jacket Tried To Break Into Patriots Locker Room

What’s with people trying to break into the New England Patriots’ locker room after Super Bowls?

As you might recall, Tom Brady’s game-worn jerseys from Super Bowls XLIX and LI both were stolen by locker room intruders, though both were eventually recovered by law enforcement. And the Patriots nearly had another unwelcomed guest Sunday night after their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

An unidentified man attempted to break in New England’s locker while wearing a stolen security jacket, according to Sports Illustrated.

Check out this tweet:

A man just tried to break into Pats locker room with a stolen security jacket pic.twitter.com/qaVdVbcseU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

There’s no word yet on how the man obtained the jacket or what his intentions were, but kudos to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff for stopping him from doing whatever he intended to do.

Had he gained entry, however, the man would’ve found the Patriots going buck wild to “Mo Bamba.”

