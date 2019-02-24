Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Premier League games still don’t come bigger than this one.

Manchester United will host Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League in the latest installment of the fiercest rivalry England’s top flight. Liverpool enters the game in second place in the Premier League standings but the Reds can re-take the top spot with a win or a draw. Manchester United can tighten its grip on fourth place and re-state its ongoing revival with a win or a draw.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast Manchester United versus Liverpool in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, at 9:05 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via Cameron Pollack/Detroit Free Press/USA TODAY Sports Images