Matt Patricia Knew Not To Mention Malcolm Butler Around Lions’ New OC

INDIANAPOLIS — The two coordinators involved in one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history now are coworkers in Detroit.

The Lions last month hired Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator. Bevell, who previously held that same job with the Seattle Seahawks, will work under head coach Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots’ former defensive coordinator.

See the connection there?

Speaking Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Patricia said in his first meeting with Bevell, he steered clear of a subject that’s particularly among Seahawks fans: Seattle’s decision to pass from the 1-yard line in the closing minutes of Super Bowl XLIX, which resulted in Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing interception.

“That totally was not part of the conversation at all,” Patricia said with a smile. “I think there was a mutual eye connection that said, ‘We’re not going to talk about that and just move on to now.’ ”

Super Bowl memories aside, Patricia said he’s excited to add Bevell, who replaces the fired Jim Bob Cooter. Detroit finished 20th or worse in total offense, rushing offense, passing offense and scoring offense last season — Patricia’s first as head coach — and the Lions went 6-10, their worst record since 2012.

“He’s obviously someone I have a great deal of respect for, playing against him in some of the bigger stages of our game,” Patricia said. “… I just really thought from a personality standpoint, philosophy standpoint, (he’s) very similar to what we’re trying to get done in Detroit. So it was a really good conversation. I didn’t really know him until I spent a couple days with him, and then everything just clicked from that standpoint, so it was great.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images